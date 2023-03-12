Tony Khan should let top AEW star "go somewhere else" after uncertain booking, says veteran

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently opened up on the future of an AEW star while discussing the best course of action.

The star in question, Wardlow, was on a roll last year during his feud with MJF. However, his momentum faltered midway through after winning the TNT Championship, leading to heavy criticism from fans and critics. This year at Revolution, he regained the TNT Title only to lose it on the next Dynamite episode to Powerhouse Hobbs.

Speaking on the Busted open podcast, Tommy Dreamer explained how this could potentially be the start of another feud with MJF, with Wardlow as the babyface. He also talked about how The War Dog needed to interject himself to 'save' one of MJF's victims to kick-start the storyline.

"If you are going to push it like that, then he [Wardlow] needs to go away, and he needs to make the save or... you have to do like the behind-the-scenes that they are talking about [All Access] with this new show. Show all the struggles he is going through... If I don't know what I am gonna do with him, then, I don't know, let him go somewhere else." (13:48 - 14:11)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion



(via

AND NEWPowerhouse Hobbs defeats Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion(via @AEW AND NEW 🏆Powerhouse Hobbs defeats Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion(via @AEW)https://t.co/Wv8NvfOFCw

Bully Ray also commented on Wardlow's booking after his AEW return

While Wardlow is quite a fan-favorite, his booking has failed to impress veteran Bully Ray.

Speaking on the same episode of the Busted Open, Ray explained how AEW had floundered the return of The War Dog by making him lose the TNT Title. He also compared Wardlow to WWE Legend Goldberg.

“This is supposed to be the rebirth, the second chance, […] the next evolution, generation of Wardlow. Which we couldn’t understand why we were getting in the first place because AEW had their homegrown Goldberg with Wardlow.”

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Remember how hot Wardlow was a year ago?



He was on his way to being one of the biggest things in wrestling. Remember how hot Wardlow was a year ago?He was on his way to being one of the biggest things in wrestling. https://t.co/iTmHF13YAc

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mr. Mayhem.

Do you agree with Tommy Dreamer? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes