  • home icon
  • AEW
  • CM Punk
  • Tony Khan letting CM Punk go may have been a mistake, feels WWE legend: "Still wish he was at AEW"

Tony Khan letting CM Punk go may have been a mistake, feels WWE legend: "Still wish he was at AEW"

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 08, 2025 09:45 GMT
CM Punk AEW
CM Punk (left) and Tony Khan (right) (Image source: wwe.com and AEW on YouTube)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently said that he wishes CM Punk were still in AEW. He also extended his support to The Second City Saint.

Ad

CM Punk returned to wrestling in 2021 under the AEW banner after over seven years of absence. However, things didn't work out as expected, and Punk was eventually let go by Tony Khan after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. While it has been nearly two years since his exit, WWE legend Jim Ross wishes Punk were still in All Elite Wrestling.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that Punk was his good friend and he supported his work. Ross also implied that Tony Khan might have made a mistake by letting The Best in the World go due to the value he added to the promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He’s controversial, that’s why he’s so fun to follow. Phil’s [Punk's real name] a good friend of mine. I am a full-on supporter of his work, I really am; I still wish he was [sic] at AEW, quite frankly. He adds a lot to any presentation that he’s involved in." [H/T: SESCOOPS]
Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

youtube-cover
Ad

Following his AEW departure, Punk went on to make his blockbuster WWE return after nine years at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He is currently one of the top stars on the RAW roster.

The WWE legend discussed his conversations with CM Punk

Jim Ross also disclosed on Grilling JR that he often gets texts from CM Punk. The Best in the World consistently checks on the WWE Hall of Famer to see how he's feeling. JR also said Punk respected him and contributed greatly to AEW during his run.

Ad
"I get text messages from him on a somewhat frequent basis because he's just checking on me to see how I'm feeling. He likes me and he respects me, and it's reciprocal (...) I miss CM Punk. I thought he contributed greatly to the AEW roster when he was with us." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The Second City Saint is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins in WWE. Only time will tell what's next in their heated rivalry.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications