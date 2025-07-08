Tony Khan letting CM Punk go may have been a mistake, feels WWE legend: "Still wish he was at AEW"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently said that he wishes CM Punk were still in AEW. He also extended his support to The Second City Saint.
CM Punk returned to wrestling in 2021 under the AEW banner after over seven years of absence. However, things didn't work out as expected, and Punk was eventually let go by Tony Khan after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. While it has been nearly two years since his exit, WWE legend Jim Ross wishes Punk were still in All Elite Wrestling.
On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that Punk was his good friend and he supported his work. Ross also implied that Tony Khan might have made a mistake by letting The Best in the World go due to the value he added to the promotion.
“He’s controversial, that’s why he’s so fun to follow. Phil’s [Punk's real name] a good friend of mine. I am a full-on supporter of his work, I really am; I still wish he was [sic] at AEW, quite frankly. He adds a lot to any presentation that he’s involved in." [H/T: SESCOOPS]
Following his AEW departure, Punk went on to make his blockbuster WWE return after nine years at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He is currently one of the top stars on the RAW roster.
The WWE legend discussed his conversations with CM Punk
Jim Ross also disclosed on Grilling JR that he often gets texts from CM Punk. The Best in the World consistently checks on the WWE Hall of Famer to see how he's feeling. JR also said Punk respected him and contributed greatly to AEW during his run.
"I get text messages from him on a somewhat frequent basis because he's just checking on me to see how I'm feeling. He likes me and he respects me, and it's reciprocal (...) I miss CM Punk. I thought he contributed greatly to the AEW roster when he was with us." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]
The Second City Saint is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins in WWE. Only time will tell what's next in their heated rivalry.
