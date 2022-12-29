Tony Khan loses top AEW talent to Triple H 

Triple H has reportedly signed Lucha Libre sensation Dragon Lee to WWE. Lee has mostly made a name for himself by competing in Mexico and has also competed in AEW.

Lee finished up with Lucha Libre AAA on Wednesday, as he competed in a tag team match with Dralistico against FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championships. The 27-year-old has claimed that the plan for him is to start with WWE in January, under the developmental brand of of the company, NXT.

Earlier this year, Lee also competed under AEW on an episode of Dynamite. He participated in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. He teamed up with La Faccion Ingobernable members Andrade El Idolo and Rush to face The Elite.

The match ended with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks beating Andrade and his team to progress to the next round of the tournament. Post-match, Lee was attacked by his teammates before his mask was removed.

In recent weeks, La Faccion Ingobernable has added Dralistico to the faction, alongside Preston Vance. Meanwhile, Andrade is still absent from the company.

Dragon Lee has also previously competed in NJPW and ROH. He is also a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and has won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships twice with Kenny King. The Lucha Libre star is also a former two-time ROH World Television Champion.

