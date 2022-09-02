Tony Khan has major praise for CM Punk and top AEW star following impressive show ratings

AEW President Tony Khan recently praised CM Punk and Jon Moxley for boosting the company's TV ratings.

Punk and Moxley squared off in a world title unification bout on a recent episode of Dynamite. Despite the match ending reasonably quickly due to the former suffering an injury and the latter taking advantage, it did a world of good to the show's viewership.

The episode saw the number of viewers going up to 1,049,000, the highest since the February 9 show, which saw 1,149,000 viewers.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes' Kenny McIntosh on the pre-All Out media call, Khan expressed his delight with the viewership hike.

“It also was undeniably a great ratings draw for us. We had a tremendous audience last week, and I think most of the people, or a large percentage of the people on this call, hopefully, will have seen the press release that Warner Bros. Discovery put out in support of the tremendous ratings we pulled last week." (H/T - ITR)

He also appreciated some promos involving the two superstars, which he believes have been crucial to the build-up to AEW All Out.

"The promos that Jon and Punk did reeled a lot of people back in, and, in particular, hearing what Punk had to say in Chicago, I think people are up to see this great title fight on Sunday. I do feel very good about where we’re at with it now that we’ve had some great TV, and there’s a lot of excitement going into Sunday’s pay-per-view." (H/T - ITR)

Tony Khan on having CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Many had questioned Khan's decision to have a world title unification match on AEW Dynamite instead of a pay-per-view. The promotion's CEO spoke about the same during the pre-All Out media call.

The 39-year-old explained that the brave decision made the audience wonder about many things, resulting in increased curiosity and excitement for the pay-per-view.

"I think it made the build very exciting, it’s raised a lot of questions going into the match, there’s a lot of speculation about what the future holds for both men, what the future holds for the championship, and what’s going to happen in Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk part two based on what happened in that match on TV.”

CM Punk and Jon Moxley will lock horns again on September 4, 2022, at AEW All Out, which is scheduled to take place in Chicago. Fans will have to wait and see if The Second City Saint will be able to avenge his loss.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh