Tony Khan makes a big announcement for AEW Dynamite this week

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan on Tuesday made a big announcement regarding Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Khan also acknowledged the upcoming fifth anniversary of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary this Sunday at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. The company came into existence with the same PPV back in 2019. Before this Sunday's event, there is a packed go-home Dynamite show featuring top stars such as AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and more, in action.

Meanwhile, AEW President Tony Khan has a special announcement regarding this Wednesday's Dynamite. Khan took to the 'X' social media platform to acknowledge the upcoming anniversary of his promotion, while also announcing that Dynamite would have an overrun this week.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! This week is @AEW's 5 year anniversary! We're celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand! But first, we have an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun on Wednesday!"

While it's not rare for AEW Dynamite to have an overrun on TV, the company President doesn't usually announce it in advance. However, Khan didn't reveal the duration of the overrun.

Tony Khan books great card for AEW Dynamite this week

Tony Khan has booked a great card for the go-home AEW Dynamite episode before Double or Nothing. Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley is scheduled for an appearance on the show. Furthermore, former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson is set to wrestle Satnam Singh.

On the women's side, Saraya (fka Paige) will return to the ring for the first time in three months. She will team up with Harley Cameron to take on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, and Mariah May.

Moreover, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will take on Nick Wayne. Overall, the card is loaded for this Wednesday, and only time will tell what transpires on the show before Double or Nothing.

