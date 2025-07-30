Tony Khan makes a big announcement on former WWE star's future ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has signed a lot of ex-WWE Superstars in recent years. A lot of them have gotten a huge push in the Jacksonville-based promotion and become big stars. One such name is former United States Champion Ricochet. Khan recently took to X to make a huge announcement regarding the talent's future.The Future of Flight faced Mark Briscoe at Double or Nothing in a vicious Stretcher Match. He emerged victorious at Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona. The 36-year-old is now set to have a rematch with Mark Briscoe on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.Mark Briscoe defeated Claudio Castagnoli on last week's episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan recently announced on his X account that Briscoe will have his rematch against Ricochet on Wednesday.&quot;Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite; TOMORROW NIGHT; @KingRicochet vs @SussexCoChicken; After scoring the main event win last Wednesday, Mark Briscoe aims to settle the score vs his red hot rival who beat him in a classic #AEWDoN Stretcher Match: Ricochet!; Ricochet vs Briscoe; TOMORROW!&quot;Fans are really excited to witness this match. It'll be interesting to see if Briscoe can finally settle the score with the high-flying star.AEW star officially replaced in major tournament by Tony KhanIt was recently announced that a tournament will be held to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The winners will get their title shot at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London.One of the matches was supposed to be the Bang Bang Gang vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Since Colten Gunn is out with an injury, Juice Robinson will be replacing him in the match. The announcement was made by Tony Khan on X/Twitter.&quot;#AEWCollision Presented by @SharkWeek 8/7c, TNT + HBO Max TONIGHT World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal Bang Bang Gang vs @TheCaZXL /@bountykeith Juice Robinson replaces the injured @coltengunn, teaming with @theaustingunn to collide vs Big Bill + Bryan Keith, TONIGHT,&quot; Tony Khan announced.It'll be interesting to see which team wins this tournament and goes to London to face The Hurt Syndicate for the title.