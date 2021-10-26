Tony Khan makes a big announcement regarding AEW Dynamite going forward

AEW Dynamite will now air live across the United States on Wednesdays going forward.

Tony Khan took to social media to make the big announcement regarding AEW Dynamite's future on Wednesday nights starting this week.

"Great news for you great wrestling fans who support AEW: we're back on Wednesdays for #AEWDynamite starting this week in just over 48 hours, from now on we're officially LIVE everywhere in America! Dynamite every Wednesday @ 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 6pm MT, 5p PT! See you all Wednesday!" Khan tweeted.

AEW Dynamite will be live coast to coast in the United States from now on

This announcement will be a fantastic surprise for fans of All Elite Wrestling who live on the west coast and are subject to spoilers on social media every week before the show airs in their timezone.

Tony Khan credits the partnership with TNT for making this move possible. We would imagine the live airing of AEW Dynamite will continue as the show moves to TBS on January 5.

"Thank you so much to our great partners at @TNTdrama for making it possible for us to serve every fan in every town in America with @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday! Time & time again, TNT have been great partners & I think this is a great move for fans coast-to-coast!" Tony Khan said in a follow-up tweet.

If you are outside the United States, you can catch AEW Dynamite live every Wednesday on FITE.TV via their AEW Plus subscription service for five dollars a month.

What do you think of AEW Dynamite airing live across the United States? Will this affect your viewing habits in any way? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

