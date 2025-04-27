Tony Khan makes blockbuster announcement for AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Modified Apr 27, 2025 02:09 GMT
Tony Khan is the President of AEW. [Image credits: AEW YouTube channel]

AEW Dynamite is set for a massive match after Tony Khan made a blockbuster announcement. This is surely going to get the attention of the fans in a big way.

Collision saw Kenny Omega come out and confront The Young Bucks when the AEW EVPs were attacking Swerve Strickland after his match with Blake Christian. It was clear that this was not going to be the last time Omega saw the former World Tag Team Champions across the ring.

Now, AEW President Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce a massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match involving Omega and The Bucks, along with other prominent stars. Khan tweeted:

“This Wednesday, 4/30 #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, on TBS + Max All Star 8-Man Tag Omega/Briscoe/Speedball/Knight vs Okada/Ricochet/Young Bucks Multiple heated rivalries explode on Dynamite including Omega opposing Okada for the first time since 2018 on TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY!”
With Kenny Omega coming face to face with The Young Bucks in four days' time and with Speedball Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe by his side, expect there to be fireworks. Especially after the confrontation they had on Collision.

It will be interesting to see what The Young Bucks have up their sleeve in the coming days and weeks.

