Tony Khan makes a blockbuster announcement; Top AEW star close to breaking legend's biggest record

Tony Khan is set to host AEW WrestleDream tonight at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The company has managed to build a stacked card for the show, featuring a strong line-up of blockbuster matches. On top of that, Khan has made another blockbuster announcement for the pay-per-view.The AEW President has announced the TBS Championship open challenge for Mercedes Mone against any champion in the world. The CEO is aiming to break legendary Ultimo Dragon's record for most belts held simultaneously, if she manages to win another title tonight. Therefore, it becomes an important event for &quot;Ten-Belt Mone&quot; in St. Louis.Taking to X, Tony Khan promoted Mone's title defense at WrestleDream. He said that after scoring a big win at Arena Mexico against Persephone to defend her CMLL Women's World Title.&quot;After last night’s Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champ @MercedesVarnado puts up the TBS Title vs any champion + their belt! 10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneously TONIGHT!&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINK#AEWWrestleDream8pm ET/5pm PTTONIGHT TBS Title Open ChallengeAfter last night’s Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champ @MercedesVarnado puts up the TBS Title vs any champion + their belt!10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneouslyTONIGHT!Mercedes Mone announced this open challenge following her win against Persephone. The CEO confidently claimed that she wants to make history and, therefore, she is challenging any champion in the world to put her title on the line at WrestleDream for a shot at the TBS Championship. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold tonight for the former WWE star.Tony Khan sends a positive message to AEW fans ahead of WrestleDreamTony Khan has a huge responsibility ahead of himself in the form of WrestleDream pay-per-view. Fans have high expectations of the event. On that note, Khan had a positive message for the people who are about to watch WrestleDream tonight.Taking to X, Tony Khan appreciated the fans for their support of the AEW product. He called tonight's show an important event for All Elite Wrestling, while promising a good show for the fanbase.&quot;Thank you all who watch @AEW ! This is a huge weekend for AEW! It all kicks off with the inaugural #AEWCollision WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl 7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT on TNT @tntdrama + HBO Max and then we go to the huge ppv #AEWWrestleDream on @StreamOnMax TOMORROW NIGHT!&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:With that said, AEW has a strong hope that WrestleDream will be an epic night. The show is set to be headlined by a blockbuster showdown between Hangman Page and Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.