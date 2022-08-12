Tony Khan makes bold claims on metrics used to compare AEW and WWE, cites ranking to be emblematic of pro-wrestling business

Tony Khan recently gave his thoughts on using TV rankings as a metric to compare AEW and its competitor brand WWE.

In the 90s, Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling (WCW) gave WWE a run for its money. The two promotions locked horns by having weekly shows on Monday Nights. Over time, WCW spiraled into bankruptcy, resulting in a merger with the sports entertainment giant.

Nearly two decades later, Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks came together to create All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The promotion partnered with Warner Brothers Discovery and airs on the TNT network, which was once the home for WCW.

In a recent interaction with The Walkway to Fight Club, Tony Khan cited how TV rankings are often used to dictate the success of promotions. He stated that doing well in ratings gives wrestling businesses leverage in negotiations with networks.

"There's been a lot more interest in it since the Monday Night Wars of the 90s. And it's a metric that stuck with us and people have used to track the success of promotions and, absolutely I think the ranking is what's emblematic of what's happening in TV in that time and place, and in the current cable, satellite universe, there's a ton of money in rights fees and it's brought a lot of interest in pro-wrestling business and I've been able to leverage it into building a pretty big business over the last few years." (6:12 - 6:47)

Tony Khan then commended WWE for its generation of revenue worth hundreds of millions via TV and pay-per-view events.

"Our competition, WWE has done a great job in building their TV business and generating huge revenues through multiple TV properties. No company besides them has ever generated hundreds of millions of dollars through TV and pay-per-view as we have done, in our relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery and the pay-per-view business we built for AEW." (6:49 - 7:14)

Tony Khan claimed there's no cause of worry if the rivalry between AEW and WWE brings in more fans

Over the past few weeks, WWE's administration has undergone massive changes, with Triple H now in creative control. The adjustments have resulted in a visible difference in the product the company showcases on a weekly basis.

In a conversation with DAZN, Tony Khan stated his belief that WWE's transformation will assist in AEW's betterment in the future.

"I think they've been better. It seems like that's the consensus among people who watch them. I think in general, if it's gonna get more people watching wrestling, that's probably not gonna hurt any wrestling company. And we stand to gain the most in many ways because if you're a big wrestling fan, and if you've been away...you might be saying 'Where are Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson? CM Punk's back?'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

This week on Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return following an injury. He confronted Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley following his match against Chris Jericho. Tony Khan stated that he was inspired to create the acting championship from UFC. He cited that a unification of the titles is bound to happen soon.

Who do you think will win the Undisputed title? Sound off in the comments below.

