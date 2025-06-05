Tony Khan makes a huge announcement regarding AEW star Toni Storm

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jun 05, 2025 13:45 GMT
Toni Storm Tony Khan
Tony Khan (left); Toni Storm (right)! [Images from AEW's X & AEW Facebook]

AEW President Tony Khan has made a major announcement related to Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Tony also announced a top star's involvement in her match next Wednesday.

Last night, at AEW Fyter Fest, Toni Storm teamed up with Mina Shirakawa for a tag team match against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was on commentary during the entire match. The CEO will challenge Storm for the Women's World Title at All In 2025.

The Timeless Superstar had a slight interaction with The CEO at ringside after she won the tag team match. Following the show, Tony Khan announced a singles match involving Storm for next Wednesday's AEW Summer Blockbuster. Taking to X, Khan announced that Storm would battle Julia Hart in a singles match, with Mone joining the commentary team.

also-read-trending Trending
"This Wednesday, 6/11, Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart, Mercedes Moné on commentary. Before #AEWAllInTexas, TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado will be ringside when Timeless Toni fights @TheJuliaHart 1-on-1 WEDNESDAY!" Tony wrote.

Mercedes Mone made a huge claim about Toni Storm

Mercedes Mone won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by defeating Jamie Hayter in the final at Double or Nothing, earning a shot at the AEW Women's World Title at All In 2025.

Last week on Dynamite, Mercedes confronted Toni. Toward the end of their promo segment, The Timeless Superstar kissed The CEO's hand before the two got into a brawl.

The TBS Champion recently shared the picture of Toni kissing her hand on X and claimed that Storm would be kissing her feet at All In: Texas.

"In Texas, she’ll be kissing my feet," Mone wrote.

The stage is set for one of the biggest women's matches in pro wrestling history. It remains to be seen if Storm will retain her title at the marquee event on July 12.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Edited by Yash Mittal
