Tony Khan makes a huge announcement regarding AEW star Toni Storm

AEW President Tony Khan has made a major announcement related to Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Tony also announced a top star's involvement in her match next Wednesday.
Last night, at AEW Fyter Fest, Toni Storm teamed up with Mina Shirakawa for a tag team match against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was on commentary during the entire match. The CEO will challenge Storm for the Women's World Title at All In 2025.
The Timeless Superstar had a slight interaction with The CEO at ringside after she won the tag team match. Following the show, Tony Khan announced a singles match involving Storm for next Wednesday's AEW Summer Blockbuster. Taking to X, Khan announced that Storm would battle Julia Hart in a singles match, with Mone joining the commentary team.
"This Wednesday, 6/11, Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart, Mercedes Moné on commentary. Before #AEWAllInTexas, TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado will be ringside when Timeless Toni fights @TheJuliaHart 1-on-1 WEDNESDAY!" Tony wrote.
Mercedes Mone made a huge claim about Toni Storm
Mercedes Mone won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by defeating Jamie Hayter in the final at Double or Nothing, earning a shot at the AEW Women's World Title at All In 2025.
Last week on Dynamite, Mercedes confronted Toni. Toward the end of their promo segment, The Timeless Superstar kissed The CEO's hand before the two got into a brawl.
The TBS Champion recently shared the picture of Toni kissing her hand on X and claimed that Storm would be kissing her feet at All In: Texas.
"In Texas, she’ll be kissing my feet," Mone wrote.
The stage is set for one of the biggest women's matches in pro wrestling history. It remains to be seen if Storm will retain her title at the marquee event on July 12.