  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Ricochet before AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Ricochet before AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Modified May 22, 2025 00:07 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Ricochet
Ricochet is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Ricochet's Twitter page)

Tony Khan made a major announcement about Ricochet just moments before the start of AEW Dynamite. This will make the show a lot more interesting, and the fans will look forward to it.

Ad

The former WWE star is scheduled to take on Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match at Double or Nothing, and he was backstage with Renee Paquette, talking about his match. However, he said that a Dynamite without Ricochet was bad and that there should be something to make sure he featured.

Just then, former member of the Acclaimed Anthony Bowens showed up with Billy Gunn next to him. He first accused the former WWE star of stealing his scissor gimmick when he was away and said that to set the record straight, he would like to take him on in a match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Much to the surprise of everyone who was next to them, Ricochet accepted the challenge and said that he was going to teach the former Acclaimed member a lesson. Tony Khan immediately took to Twitter to make the match official.

"@Bowens_Official vs @KingRicochet The challenge was made backstage here at Dynamite, + it has been accepted here tonight! It’s official: Anthony Bowens vs Ricochet On Dynamite TONIGHT!"
Ad

This will be an interesting prelude to the much awaited stretcher match between him and Mark Briscoe at Double or Nothing. If anything, Briscoe should be using this match to scout how his opponent will be doing in the ring in the build up to their match on the weekend.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications