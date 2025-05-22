Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Ricochet before AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan made a major announcement about Ricochet just moments before the start of AEW Dynamite. This will make the show a lot more interesting, and the fans will look forward to it.

The former WWE star is scheduled to take on Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match at Double or Nothing, and he was backstage with Renee Paquette, talking about his match. However, he said that a Dynamite without Ricochet was bad and that there should be something to make sure he featured.

Just then, former member of the Acclaimed Anthony Bowens showed up with Billy Gunn next to him. He first accused the former WWE star of stealing his scissor gimmick when he was away and said that to set the record straight, he would like to take him on in a match.

Much to the surprise of everyone who was next to them, Ricochet accepted the challenge and said that he was going to teach the former Acclaimed member a lesson. Tony Khan immediately took to Twitter to make the match official.

"@Bowens_Official vs @KingRicochet The challenge was made backstage here at Dynamite, + it has been accepted here tonight! It’s official: Anthony Bowens vs Ricochet On Dynamite TONIGHT!"

This will be an interesting prelude to the much awaited stretcher match between him and Mark Briscoe at Double or Nothing. If anything, Briscoe should be using this match to scout how his opponent will be doing in the ring in the build up to their match on the weekend.

