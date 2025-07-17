Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on The Young Bucks after removal as AEW EVPs

Tony Khan has made a huge announcement on the Young Bucks after their removal as Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. Some might feel this is a bit too early for them given what happened at All In.

Ad

The Bucks lost their tag team match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In in Texas. As a result, Matthew and Nicholas were stripped of their EVP titles, as this was the stipulation that had been decided beforehand.

However, it appears that the Young Bucks will not be given any special privileges, as they have now been announced for a match. Tony Khan took to X and wrote:

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler / @Brodyxking / @Jet2Flyy / @SpeedballBailey vs @Walking_Weapon / @_ReyHechicero /@youngbucks. After Hechicero confronted Bandido at #ROHSupercard, he joins Josh Alexander/Young Bucks vs Brodido/JetSpeed TONIGHT!”

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

AEW President Tony Khan is not waiting around, and he is showing that he does not care about anyone’s off-ring reputation, as he has his former EVPs in a match just days after they lost their executive titles. It will be interesting to see what Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will have to say about this and how it might affect their morale in the short term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.