  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks
  • Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on The Young Bucks after removal as AEW EVPs

Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on The Young Bucks after removal as AEW EVPs

By Sujay
Published Jul 17, 2025 00:40 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

Tony Khan has made a huge announcement on the Young Bucks after their removal as Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. Some might feel this is a bit too early for them given what happened at All In.

Ad

The Bucks lost their tag team match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In in Texas. As a result, Matthew and Nicholas were stripped of their EVP titles, as this was the stipulation that had been decided beforehand.

However, it appears that the Young Bucks will not be given any special privileges, as they have now been announced for a match. Tony Khan took to X and wrote:

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler / @Brodyxking / @Jet2Flyy / @SpeedballBailey vs @Walking_Weapon / @_ReyHechicero /@youngbucks. After Hechicero confronted Bandido at #ROHSupercard, he joins Josh Alexander/Young Bucks vs Brodido/JetSpeed TONIGHT!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

AEW President Tony Khan is not waiting around, and he is showing that he does not care about anyone’s off-ring reputation, as he has his former EVPs in a match just days after they lost their executive titles. It will be interesting to see what Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will have to say about this and how it might affect their morale in the short term.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications