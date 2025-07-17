Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on The Young Bucks after removal as AEW EVPs

Tony Khan has made a huge announcement on the Young Bucks after their removal as Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. Some might feel this is a bit too early for them given what happened at All In.
The Bucks lost their tag team match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In in Texas. As a result, Matthew and Nicholas were stripped of their EVP titles, as this was the stipulation that had been decided beforehand.
However, it appears that the Young Bucks will not be given any special privileges, as they have now been announced for a match. Tony Khan took to X and wrote:
“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler / @Brodyxking / @Jet2Flyy / @SpeedballBailey vs @Walking_Weapon / @_ReyHechicero /@youngbucks. After Hechicero confronted Bandido at #ROHSupercard, he joins Josh Alexander/Young Bucks vs Brodido/JetSpeed TONIGHT!”
AEW President Tony Khan is not waiting around, and he is showing that he does not care about anyone’s off-ring reputation, as he has his former EVPs in a match just days after they lost their executive titles. It will be interesting to see what Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will have to say about this and how it might affect their morale in the short term.
