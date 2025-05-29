  • home icon
  Tony Khan makes a huge Jon Moxley announcement just before AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan makes a huge Jon Moxley announcement just before AEW Dynamite

By Sujay
Modified May 29, 2025 00:04 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Jon Moxley (right). (Image credits: Claudio Castagnoli
Tony Khan (left) and Jon Moxley (right) [Image credits: Claudio Castagnoli's Twitter page & AEW YouTube channel]

Tony Khan made a huge announcement regarding Jon Moxley just minutes before the start of AEW Dynamite. This should set up a great show for the fans.

For weeks now, Jon Moxley has been at war with just about everyone outside of his villainous faction. On top of that, Marina Shafir has been at loggerheads with Willow Nightingale, setting up a nice dynamic.

Tony Khan has now announced that there will be a mixed trios match that involves a host of names. He wrote:

“TONIGHT #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max @willowwrestles/@SpeedballBailey/@SussexCoChicken vs AEW World Champion @JonMoxley/\@GabeKidd0115/@MarinaShafir After Mark Briscoe intervened in Anarchy in the Arena, he joins Speedball + Willow vs Mox, Gabe Kidd + Marina TONIGHT!”
It is interesting to see Gabe Kidd involved in this match, as it just makes the claims stronger that he might be set to join Jon Moxley's Death Riders soon. The mixed match is a great preview of what's to come, given the dynamic between Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale over the last few weeks.

It will be interesting to see which team will come out on top and how it will impact the future of AEW television moving forward.

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
