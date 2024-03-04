Tony Khan makes a major announcement about Kenny Omega's AEW return

AEW's stellar pay-per-view Revolution is in the history books, and Tony Khan has made several announcements and revelations in the Revolution media scrum. One of the queries he answered was whether Kenny Omega could appear at the promotion's upcoming show in Winnipeg.

Omega has been out of action since last year after he suffered a near-fatal case of diverticulitis. Tony spoke about The Cornerstone's current health status, and that update quickly made its way on social media.

"Tony Khan when asked about Kenny Omega being featured in advertising for AEW’s upcoming Winnipeg shows, 'I don’t think it would be fair at all to create that expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then. I really appreciate the question, I’m very optimistic Kenny will be coming back, but I don’t know the exact date. I think thats an aggressive timetable,''' the post read.

Fans are eagerly waiting for The Best Bout Machine, one of the EVPs of the Jacksonville-based company, to return to the ring. The quicker he recovers, the more pleased fans will be.

Tony Khan welcomes Kyle O'Reilly back to AEW

At Revolution, one of the surprises was Kyle O'Reilly, who showed up after Roderick Strong defeated Orange Cassidy to capture the AEW International Championship. Reilly had been away from AEW programming owing to his neck fusion surgery in 2022.

Kyle's return adds fuel to the question of who will remain and who will join Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom. This faction revealed itself on AEW after the inaugural NXT North American Champion disclosed he was the Devil. Reilly is one of the founding members of the Undisputed Era, which was the stable of Cole, Reilly, and Bobby Fish in NXT and WWE.

“Welcome back @KORcombat! It's great to have Kyle O'Reilly back in @AEW tonight at #AEWRevolution!” Tony Khan wrote.

With Kyle returning, Khan has more talent to book in matches now, most importantly, in the Undisputed Kingdom's ongoing feud with what's the entire roster.

