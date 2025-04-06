Tony Khan makes a massive announcement for AEW Dynasty 2025

Tony Khan has made a massive announcement for AEW Dynasty 2025, which came after a major incident on Collision. This will definitely add a new dimension to the show.

Top Flight and CRU faced each other on Collision tonight in a hard-hitting match. After much back-and-forth between the teams, Lio Rush and Action Andretti emerged as the winners. However, after the match, CRU continued to attack their opponents, prompting AR Fox to come out for the save.

Seeing this, Nick Wayne came out and evened the odds. After seeing the aftermath of what just occurred, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce a trios match for the Dynasty pay-per-view. He wrote:

“Tomorrow! Sunday, April 6 Philadelphia, PA #AEWDynasty Zero Hour @thenickwayne + CRU @IamLioRush @ActionAndretti vs @ARealFoxx + @TopFlight612. After their altercation on #AEWCollision tonight, it will be a trios fight in Philadelphia on the Zero Hour at AEW Dynasty TOMORROW!”

The additions of AR Fox and Nick Wayne will bring another layer of excitement to this match and it just goes to show that anything can happen in a split second in AEW. Fans and Tony Khan will eagerly wait for this match and the anticipated outcome.

