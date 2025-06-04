Tony Khan makes an urgent request amid war with WWE

Tony Khan's promotion has once again been at war recently. It all started when WWE's NXT Battleground clashed with AEW Double or Nothing last month, and it's not stopping. AEW President Tony Khan made an urgent request to fans not to gatekeep his promotion's product and introduce it to new fans.

WWE has counter-programmed AEW numerous times in the past, and now it is set to do the same again. WWE's NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution are all set to take place on the same weekend as All In. This is being seen as an attempt to sabotage AEW's biggest event of the year by the fans.

On X (fka Twitter), a fan wrote that some new fans are curious about AEW and want to watch it. He asked Tony if the fans should gatekeep the AEW product or let them in. To this, Tony replied that the Jacksonville-based promotion accepts these people with open arms and that they should gatekeep nothing.

"Please gatekeep nothing, sir.; Please welcome these people to AEW with arms wide open," he wrote.

Many fans are viewing this as an urgent request from Khan, amidst WWE's aggressive counter-programming, which is reducing AEW's viewership. It will be interesting to see which company gets more views during the July 12 weekend during All In.

Tony Khan confirms a match for Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest

The AEW President has made a match between Jon Moxley and Mark Briscoe official for the upcoming Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite. The match is being presented as a grudge match following the events of last week's Dynamite.

Tony Khan announced this match by posting about it on X/Twitter a few days ago. This match is the next page in the book after the Death Riders lost during Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing.

"#AEWFyterFest; 8ET/7CT, TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY, 6/4!; AEW World Champion @JonMoxley vs Mark Briscoe; At #AEWDoN, @SussexCoChicken helped cost Death Riders the win!; On #AEWDynamite Mox choked Briscoe out, but Mark didn't quit!; At Fyter Fest it will be Briscoe vs Moxley WEDNESDAY!"

It will be interesting to see if Briscoe can pick up the win against the AEW World Champion. It is going to be a great match regardless of who wins.

