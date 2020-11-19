Tony Khan mentions multiple Superstars who could be big on AEW

AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Sporting News, where he talked about multiple different topics, including, the future prospects that have been uncovered in AEW.

Tony Khan talked about stars like Will Hobbs and others who had established themselves on AEW Dark.

Tony Khan on the future stars of AEW

Tony Khan mentioned recently that the future of AEW were often the stars on AEW Dark who were working on the show and building themselves up. He mentioned Will Hobbs as someone who had managed that.

"The person who I'm the proudest of is Will Hobbs. Will Hobbs came on as a new talent, when we're trying to find a lot of people with potential and put them in matches with our contract talent and then come out and see how they did, and try to find new stars. Will Hobbs is made from the ground up on "Dark" — I didn't know Will Hobbs, I didn't know much about Will Hobbs and I really took to him, and I think a lot of us saw something in him."

Tony Khan went on to mention other stars who were a part of AEW Dynamite on a regular basis, including Top Flight, who faced The Young Bucks to open this week's show of AEW Dynamite.

"There have been other people that have gotten tryouts on "Dark" that are coming up in those roles. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens came in on "Dark." I really like them both. I actually had heard WWE was interested in both of them, too. I thought as tag team they really could have something. They've been on "Dark" four times. Every time it has gotten better. Their act has gotten better, Max's presentation of the rap has gotten better, the freestyling has gotten cooler, the gear is cool. Their tag work has become more fluid and smooth. The Acclaimed — Caster and Bowens — that's another act that has started on "Dark" and gotten pushed up. We're gonna see the Young Bucks vs. Top Flight this week on "Dynamite." Top Flight are guys that the Young Bucks scouted, and I signed and put on "Dark" on their recommendation. They've done a great job, and now they're going to get a match with Matt and Nick."

Stars have been building themselves up on AEW Dark for some time and it's obvious that Tony Khan is keeping an eye on their progress.