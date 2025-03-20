Tony Khan has message for AEW roster braving weather conditions before Dynamite 

AEW's flagship Dynamite show this week had its fair share of weather issues to tackle. Despite that, stars and fans alike showed up for the event and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had a message for all of them.

The March 19, 2025, edition of Dynamite took place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. As soon as the broadcast began, the commentators acknowledged the blizzard that hit the city of Omaha. This even led to many stars having trouble reaching the show, as many flights had been canceled.

On the other hand, top names like Cope and Mercedes Mone were able to make it to the show. Moreover, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley drove 11 hours to reach Omaha for his scheduled Street Fight against Cope.

Not only that, the natives of Omaha also fought their way through the blizzard to be in attendance for Dynamite tonight. Witnessing the passion and love for his promotion, Tony Khan took to his X to express gratitude to the fans of Omaha.

"Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite. On @TBSNetwork or @StreamOnMax tonight! I thought it was a great show, + huge thanks to every man, woman & child who braved a blizzard in Omaha to be here live! If you missed tonight’s show, It’s on TBS West + Max right NOW."

The show was a huge hit, featuring two top title matches, and the build-up continued to their next pay-per-view, Dynasty. With the fans making such an effort to be at the show, despite extreme weather conditions, it just shows that Tony Khan's company has made a significant impact in the world of pro wrestling.

