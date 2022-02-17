Another former WWE Superstar heading to Tony Khan's AEW? - Reports

Tony Khan has signed some of the most talented wrestlers in the industry today. While some believe the current roster is overstacked, the amount of talent is undeniable. With Cody Rhodes' recent departure, fans have begun to speculate just how much the roster will be shaken up.

While Khan has picked up many former WWE stars, there have now been reports that another is set to join very soon. Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio about how he's heard rumblings about Buddy Matthews (Murphy in WWE) being the latest acquisition.

"On the show tonight they had Malakai Black and Brody King hint about a third guy. And I did hear some talk that this [Buddy Matthews] would be the third guy. I don’t know that but it’s certainly something to talk about. Though I would say that could be the case." - Dave Meltzer said.

Buddy Matthews has significantly revamped his appearance since leaving WWE. The star enjoyed a well-received story with Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins before his cut.

If Meltzer's sources are correct, Matthews will be a good addition to Tony Khan's roster. The star is very likely the third member of the House of Black, as the stable teased getting a new member.

Tony Khan shared a touching moment with the crowd after last night's Rampage taping

As the show came to a close, Khan stepped out to address the fans. The President didn't hold back as he told the crowd he's had "hell of a week" and could use a "big hug." The Best Friends, who were in the ring with him, moved in to embrace their boss.

While Tony Khan didn't flat out admit that his difficult week was because of Cody, fans could tell it was. The departure of one of AEW's biggest stars and founding members has definitely taken a toll on him. Hopefully, the new stars will quickly fill the void and fans can continue to enjoy the product.

