Tony Khan on if Jon Moxley will work WrestleKingdom; AEW Trios titles possibly coming soon

Before the "Winter is Coming" AEW Dynamite special tomorrow night, Tony Khan sat down to do a media call earlier this afternoon and covered a variety of topics.

The subject of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley potentially defending his IWGP United States Championship at WrestleKingdom 15 came up. Khan was quick and to the point in his response, simply answering with one word: "No."

That news will no doubt be disappointing to some, but Khan followed it up with some information on the next set of championships that AEW will seemingly bring in next year.

Tony Khan says AEW Trios titles are a possibility in 2021

On the subject of potential Trios Championships coming to AEW, Khan offered a very exciting answer to the fans who love their six-man tag team matches.

"Yes, there is. But it won't be in 2020, it will be, if it happens, it would most likely be in 2021. I am seriously thinking about it I think there's a lot of momentum for it. We have a lot of great trios teams. I would like to get through 2020. I'd like to get into Beach Break and moving towards Revolution but I definitely think it is something on my agenda. Yeah, and it's something I've been talking about for a long time and thinking about."

Are you excited about AEW bringing in Trios titles sometime in 2021? If so, who do you think should win them first? If you aren't excited, tell us why.

Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below, or getting in touch on any social media platform.

