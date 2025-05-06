Tony Khan must not bring in released WWE star as Samoa Joe's faction's new member, says veteran

A wrestling veteran stated that AEW President Tony Khan should not introduce a recently released WWE star as Samoa Joe's new ally. The star was released along with several other names recently.

Unfortunately, Shayna Baszler was one of several stars recently released from the WWE. After a reputable MMA career, she joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2017. While she had a great run in NXT, Baszler's tenure on the main roster was mostly underwhelming. The wrestling veteran Jim Cornette reflected on an interesting idea for Shayna.

In AEW, Samoa Joe and The Opps are feuding with Death Riders. However, Joe's group still has no answer for Marina Shafir. Speaking on The Experience podcast, Brian Last asked whether it would be a great idea to bring in Shayna as a member of The Opps to counter Marina Shafir, as the two women have a lot of history.

Cornette was not a fan of the idea, as he said the following:

"Oh good God no, let's not feed that f**king thing. [Brian: ' Well, there's history, that's the only reason I bring it up.'] Well, I just don't want it to go on any longer," Cornette said. [6:37-6:47]

Shayna and Marina have a history together, starting with their MMA careers years ago. The two were also part of the NXT roster during the Black and Gold era.

Samoa Joe is set for a big match before challenging for the AEW World Title

Next week on Dynamite Beach Break, Samoa Joe will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World title inside the steel cage. The feud between The Opps and Death Riders continues before the title encounter.

Joe is slated for a singles match against Moxley's right-hand, Claudio Castagnoli, this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Moreover, Joe vs Claudio sounds like a hard-hitting encounter, and what transpires between The Opps and Death Riders during the match remains to be seen.

