Tony Khan names former 6-time WWE Champion's epic feud as his favorite AEW moment thus far

Tony Khan revealed that the CM Punk vs MJF feud that concluded this year was his favorite AEW moment.

The veteran 6-time WWE Champion went through a well-received feud with Friedman. The feud itself was built upon their real-life meeting years ago as fan and idol, when MJF was still young. Punk's retirement from wrestling also added a lot of tension to the feud, as the Salt of the Earth claimed it affected him.

During his appearance on Wrestling with Freddie, Tony Khan gave credit to Punk and MJF for the feud. The AEW President confirmed that he works directly with the stars when developing storylines.

“I give all the credit to them, CM Punk and MJF,” Tony Khan stated. “I am the administrator in a lot of ways, and what I think is really cool, and people will ask why I don’t have a lot of writers, is because I work with the top talent. We’ll develop top storylines and programs, I’ll do everything, say like, ‘you’ll do this, this and this." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



CM Punk delivers heartfelt words after Dog Collar Match with @the_MJF at "Is there anybody in the locker room thinking they want that old @cmpunk back? Think twice."CM Punk delivers heartfelt words after Dog Collar Match with @the_MJF at #AEWRevolution . Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! "Is there anybody in the locker room thinking they want that old @cmpunk back? Think twice."CM Punk delivers heartfelt words after Dog Collar Match with @the_MJF at #AEWRevolution. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/pjrOuBg0BO

CM Punk and MJF's feud will likely go down as one of the most memorable moments in AEW for many fans, as it was a truly unique story to tell.

Tony Khan felt that MJF was a "standout" during his time at MLW, as the star caught his attention

During the same interview, Khan opened up about first spotting MJF. According to the AEW President, Friedman's promos caught his attention.

“I was watching MLW, and you know, it was hard to miss MJF,” Khan said. “I watched for weeks and weeks, and month and months, all through 2018. So I saw him cut a lot of promos. They had a lot of good people on the show at that time. So I was watching it pretty regularly, looking for people, so I would go back in that summer and MJF was one of the real standout people.”

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Oh my god, this HIDDEN GEM of a MJF promo from his MLW days.



That elementary school bully "Joe" is CM Punk in this AEW story here. Max is gonna bite Punk like the snake he is but for today, he's the biggest babyface in the world. Oh my god, this HIDDEN GEM of a MJF promo from his MLW days.That elementary school bully "Joe" is CM Punk in this AEW story here. Max is gonna bite Punk like the snake he is but for today, he's the biggest babyface in the world. https://t.co/Wck4bkCP3j

MJF clearly peaked Khan's interest leading to his eventual signing with AEW. Since Friedman is considered a "Pillar" of AEW, it's safe to say that Khan holds a lot of belief in the young star.

Was the feud between Friedman and Punk one of your favorite AEW moments? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Is the MJF and CM Punk feud one of your favorite AEW moments? Yes No 1 votes so far