Tony Khan and notable AEW stars pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer after his passing away

As reported by Yahoo Japan, wrestling legend Antonio Inoki passed away at the age of 79. Taking to Twitter, numerous AEW stars reacted to his passing.

He is the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2010.

Taking to Twitter, All Elite President Tony Khan paid tribute to Inoki.

"RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir," wrote Khan.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki's influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he's an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir.

Additionally, Adam Cole and Samoa Joe, and commentator Taz were among the notable few who sent out heartfelt messages after Inoki's passing.

taz @OfficialTAZ Very sad to hear the passing of a true icon of Professional Wrestling worldwide. Antonio Inoki inspired so many wrestlers for so many decades including me in my in ring days. I had the opportunity to wrestle on several tours for Inoki in NJPW - he truly changed the game. RIP 🙏

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian RIP Antonio Inoki. I would listen to Kowalski tell Inoki stories for hours on end. Thank you for your immense contributions to our sport and the unrivaled legacy you leave behind. Honored to have met you. Godspeed sir.

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe I found my road… Thank you for everything Inoki-sama Rest in Power.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro RIP Antonio Inoki…a legend in every sense of the word. 🙏

Inoki, a pioneer in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, is a former WWF Heavyweight Champion. However, his reign was never officially recognized.

AEW established a working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling established a working relationship a few months ago. The two companies even co-hosted the first-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view earlier this year.

The two promotions didn't initially see eye-to-eye after Tony Khan's company came into existence in 2019. However, following Jon Moxley's involvement in both promotions, the two companies finally agreed to work alongside each other.

Moxley himself is often regarded as the 'Forbidden Door'. While he is the current AEW World Champion, he is also no stranger to holding championships in NJPW. Moxley is a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

In recent months, numerous NJPW stars have appeared on the Jacksonville-based Promotion. On the latest edition of Dynamite, popular New Japan faction Bullet Club made their presence felt in the form of Juice Robinson, who made his debut against Moxley.

