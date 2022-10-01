Tony Khan and notable AEW stars pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer after his passing away

As reported by Yahoo Japan, wrestling legend Antonio Inoki passed away at the age of 79. Taking to Twitter, numerous AEW stars reacted to his passing.
He is the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2010.
Taking to Twitter, All Elite President Tony Khan paid tribute to Inoki.
"RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir," wrote Khan.
Additionally, Adam Cole and Samoa Joe, and commentator Taz were among the notable few who sent out heartfelt messages after Inoki's passing.
Inoki, a pioneer in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, is a former WWF Heavyweight Champion. However, his reign was never officially recognized.
AEW established a working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling
AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling established a working relationship a few months ago. The two companies even co-hosted the first-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view earlier this year.
The two promotions didn't initially see eye-to-eye after Tony Khan's company came into existence in 2019. However, following Jon Moxley's involvement in both promotions, the two companies finally agreed to work alongside each other.
Moxley himself is often regarded as the 'Forbidden Door'. While he is the current AEW World Champion, he is also no stranger to holding championships in NJPW. Moxley is a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.
In recent months, numerous NJPW stars have appeared on the Jacksonville-based Promotion. On the latest edition of Dynamite, popular New Japan faction Bullet Club made their presence felt in the form of Juice Robinson, who made his debut against Moxley.
