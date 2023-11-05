Tony Khan officially announces 31-year-old star's big return on AEW Dynamite

This upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite looks to be stacked, as several matches have been announced. Tonight, Tony Khan has announced another, which features a certain star's return after nine months.

Red Velvet will be making her AEW in-ring return for the first time since February. She was last seen on an episode of Dynamite, where she challenged the former TBS Champion Jade Cargill for her title. At that time, Cargill was still on her legendary singles match-winning streak.

Her opponent for Dynamite will be another returning star, Julia Hart. This would be the House of Black member's first match since WrestleDream last month, as she went on her honeymoon after she was recently wed to AEW star Lee Johnson.

Julia Hart has also been intertwined in a storyline with Skye Blue, whom she thought she successfully corrupted with her black mist, but in the end, she still sided with her best friend, Willow Nightingale.

It will be interesting to see whether this will be Red Velvet's opportunity to re-insert herself in the landscape of the women's division or whether she will simply be a stepping stone for Hart to gain momentum once more after her brief absence.

