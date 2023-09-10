Tony Khan officially announces 36-year-old star's AEW Collision debut

AEW supremo Tony Khan has revealed that a new name will make his AEW Collision debut tonight and that is none other than Angelico.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to make the announcement and said that the 36-year old star will take on Rey Fenix, who was badly injured at the hands of Jon Moxley.

Tony Khan tweeted:

"TONIGHT Saturday Night #AEWCollision Live on TNT at 8pm ET / 7pm CT. After sustaining injuries at the hands of @JonMoxley, @ReyFenixMx returns TONIGHT vs @Angelico_AEW, who's making his Collision debut! Don't miss Saturday Night Collision up NEXT 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TNT TONIGHT."

Angelico has been a wrestler on the periphery for AEW. While he made his debut in 2019. He was involved in a tag team with Jack Evans named The Hybrid2. As a tag team, they were involved in matches against groups like The Best Friends and The Dark Order.

Rey Fenix on the other hand will be returning after close to two weeks. He was not given a visa to travel to London for the All In event at Wembley.

Fenix ultimately defeated Angelico in the contest.

