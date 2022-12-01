Tony Khan officially announces another huge AEW signing ahead of Dynamite tonight

Tony Khan has officially announced that AEW has signed AR Fox to its roster.

Fox has been a standout on the independent circuit for quite some time, having previously been a champion with Lucha Underground, CZW and Evolve. He has been working dates for GCW and AEW this year.

Fox worked several Dark tapings from July to November this year before wowing fans in a Dynamite Trios Tag title challenge. Clearly he has done enough to please Tony Khan, as it was announced tonight that he has officially signed a deal with the company.

"Congratulations AR Fox, you are officially ALL ELITE!" - Tony Khan via Twitter

Tony Khan also took to Twitter to announce that AR Fox will be challenging Samoa Joe for the TNT title during tonight's Dynamite. Joe captured the title at Full Gear and will be making his first defense tonight.

"TNT Championship Open Challenge: Samoa Joe vs AR Fox. The new TNT Champion, the double champ Samoa Joe will defend the TNT title in an open challenge against the newest signing in AEW AR Fox LIVE on TBS tonight" - Tony Khan via Twitter

Joe will have to watch his back with Wardlow on the loose. The former NXT Champion betrayed his tag partner on the lead-in to Full Gear, surprising The War Dog in a three-way also involving Hobbs to win by referee's stoppage.

What do you make of Tony Khan's latest signing? Share with us in the comments below.

