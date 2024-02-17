Tony Khan officially announces former WWE name’s signing to AEW

Tony Khan has announced a new signing as All Elite after she picked up a victory on Rampage. The star is Queen Aminata.

On the latest episode of Rampage, Aminata defeated Anna Jay to score her first-ever victory in AEW. The star has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021.

Following her win, Tony Khan announced that she is officially on the roster.

"Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it's official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE! Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama!" he shared.

Queen Aminata is also a former WWE talent. In 2017, she performed at a house show in a tag team match where she teamed up with Kaylee and lost to Asuka and Kairi Sane.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the new signee.

