Tony Khan officially announces former WWE stars' return on AEW Dynamite

Two former WWE stars are set to make their return on AEW Dynamite. They will also be in action on the show.

FTR, comprising Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, is one of the most popular tag teams in AEW. Before they joined All Elite Wrestling, the duo found much success in WWE as The Revival. Harwood and Wheeler have been absent from television for a while. Their last match occurred almost a month ago on Collision, where they defeated Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a Mid-South Street Fight.

Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to officially announce the return of the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. They will team up with TNT Champion Daniel Garcia to face Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong of Undisputed Kingdom in a Trios match on February 26, 2025.

"THIS WED 2/26 #AEWDynamite San Diego, CA Early West Coast Start 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, TBS/Max TNT Champion Daniel Garcia + @DaxFTR /@CashWheelerFTR vs @AdamColePro /@KORcombat /@roderickstrong Garcia brings in his old friends FTR vs his friendly rivals O’Reilly/Roddy/Cole THIS WEDNESDAY!" Khan wrote.

Check out the AEW President's post below.

AEW Dynamite will feature a stacked match card this week

Tony Khan has added many exciting bouts and segments to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Several top stars are set to be in action on the company's flagship weekly show.

Konosuke Takeshita will defend his AEW International Championship against Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy in a singles match. Will Ospreay and Bryan Keith are set to face each other in a Bounty match. Fans will also see Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron in singles competition. And of course, FTR's abovementioned trios match will also take place on the program.

"Hangman" Adam Page will be in action on Wednesday. Meanwhile, former AEW World Champion MJF will make an appearance on the show.

