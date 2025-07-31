  • home icon
  Tony Khan officially announces former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is returning to AEW

Tony Khan officially announces former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is returning to AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Jul 31, 2025 00:21 GMT
Tony Khan's AEW is WWE's direct competitor

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has not been seen on AEW television since the culmination of All In: Texas a few weeks ago. However, All Elite CEO and President Tony Khan surprised the fans hours before this week's Dynamite by putting an end to the wait.

The former world champion star, who is also a former TNT Champion, is Christian Cage. The Patriarch teamed up with Nick Wayne to compete for the World Tag Team Championship at All In earlier this month. After failing to win the titles, Cage was betrayed by his own faction and subjected to a beatdown by The Patriarchy and their new allies, FTR. Just then, Cage's former tag team partner, Cope, made his return after months, to come to his aid and told him, "Go find yourself."

Before Dynamite went on the air this week, Tony Khan took to his X to announce that Christian Cage would be making his return to the show for the first time since the events of All In Texas.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max TONIGHT @Christian4Peeps Returns! For the first time since The Patriarch was betrayed by Nick & Shayna Wayne + Kip Sabian, and @RatedRCope then told him go find himself at #AEWAllInTexas, Christian Cage returns TONIGHT!" Khan wrote.
With Captain Charisma ostracized from the stable he brought to prominence, the Patriarchy and its members are expected to be the first target on Cage's list following his return to All Elite Wrestling.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by Angana Roy
