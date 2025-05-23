Tony Khan officially announces huge Adam Cole match for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

By Sujay
Modified May 23, 2025 01:52 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Adam Cole (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel &amp; Adam Cole
Tony Khan (left) and Adam Cole (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel & Adam Cole's X page)

Tony Khan has officially announced a huge match for Adam Cole for AEW Double or Nothing 2025, and this is something that might have ramifications for his TNT title in the coming weeks.

Cole was on commentary on Collision tonight when Don Callis joined him. The Paragon took on the Grizzled Young Veterans and emerged victorious. After that result, Cole said that he would like it very much if he were given the opportunity to teach The Don Callis Family a lesson. Callis accepted the challenge, and soon after, Tony Khan made it official.

Taking to X/Twitter, the AEW President wrote:

“This Sunday, May 25 AEW Double or Nothing ppv TNT Champion @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @KORcombat vs The Big 3 @kylefletcherpro @Takesoup @Walking_Weapon Adam Cole’s challenge on #AEWCollision tonight was accepted: Paragon vs @TheDonCallis Family Big 3 at #AEWDoN THIS SUNDAY!”
This trios match will be a hard-hitting one, as both factions are among the best in the company. Adam Cole will be hoping to teach Don Callis a lesson and will be looking up to his two best friends, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, for support at Double or Nothing.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Edited by Neda Ali
bell-icon Manage notifications