Create

Tony Khan officially announces massive AEW signing of former world champion

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 12, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Tony Khan
Head of Creative in AEW - Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan continues to sign more talent. He has now signed a former Ring of Honor World Champion to his roster. The champion was Bandido.

Bandido has competed in AEW a couple of times in the past. He recently faced 'The Ocho' Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World title. Despite losing the match, he put on a great showing which impressed WWE as well. WWE and AEW reportedly both offered him contracts and he has chosen to become All Elite.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially welcome the former ROH World Champion to his promotion.

"Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!! Now it's official: Bandido is ALL ELITE!" Tony Khan tweeted.

You can check out Tony's tweet below:

Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!!Now it's official: Bandido is ALL ELITE! See you in Bridgeport at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/1VfAOrWJkC

On tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, Bandido wrestled another recent AEW signee, Rush, in the first round of the Eliminator tournament to determine the new number-one contender for the AEW World Title.

Both stars put on an impressive showing. Rush had some assistance from his manager throughout the match. Just as it looked like Bandido was gaining momentum, Jose The Assistant interfered looking to rip off the Luchador's mask. Dark Order's John Silver showed up to save the day and in turn distracted Rush. This was enough for Bandido to get a roll-up and win the match.

[email protected] has advanced in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament!Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! https://t.co/EUx1hYJWrz

Bandido advanced to the next round of the eliminator tournament.

Are you excited that the Luchador is officially All Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...