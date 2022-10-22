Tony Khan officially announces new major AEW signing of the 28-year-old star

AEW President and Head of Creative Tony Khan has signed another wrestler to add to his enormous roster. The newest signee is Ring of Honor wrestler Willow Nightingale.
Tony Khan has given wrestlers the freedom to compete on his promotion as a free agent. Several talents have been featured on television as part of a one-time or a limited-time deal. Talents such as Erick Redbeard had made deals for one-time appearances.
The AEW President has a track record of letting talent perform on his show, and based on their performances, he offers them a contract. Fuego Del Sol and Rush are examples of becoming All Elite in that fashion.
Willow has been wrestling for the promotion since April of last year. Her first official match was on AEW Dark Elevation, which was taped on April 22nd, 2021. Since then, she has been a prominent feature on AEW Dark. During her tenure, she has challenged Jade Cargill twice for the TBS Championship.
Khan has been impressed with Willow over the last several weeks and he posted a graphic on Twitter that Nightingale is finally All Elite.
"Congratulations @willowwrestles! Welcome to the team! Willow Nightingale is ALL ELITE! #AEWRampage," Tony Khan tweeted.
Fans react to Tony Khan's newest acquisition
Judging by the tweets, it can be said that the wrestling world was beyond elated to see Willow Nightingale join AEW.
Check out the reactions below:
Some fans wanted to know the status of other wrestlers who have been prominently featured on television, such as Bandido and Sky Blue.
Few were worried about the latest acquisition as they felt that the majority of the Women's division and the roster, in general, has been under-utilized.
"Bruh, you don’t even have plans for Penolope or any other female wrestlers that we give a f*** about and your here singing more people lol, a fan tweeted.
Check out the full tweet here.
People were confused as they believed that Willow had already signed with the company.
Some fans demanded that Tony Khan put the title on her and make Willow the top star in the Women's division.
Following Willow, there are reports that Khan is in talks with former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido to sign with AEW.
What is your reaction to Willow becoming an All Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.
Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so