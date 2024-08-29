Tony Khan officially announces Steel Cage match between two former AEW World Champions at All Out

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has officially announced a Steel Cage match between two arch-rivals and former AEW World Champions for All Out 2024. The stars in question are Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite emanated from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, and presented a barnburner of a matchup between NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii and Hangman Adam Page. The former All Elite Wrestling World Champion emerged victorious in the bout, defeating The Stone Pitbull with a Buckshot Lariat.

After the match, Swerve Strickland confronted Page, days after losing his AEW World Title to Bryan Danielson at All In 2024. The two men exchanged words, with The Cowboy reminding Strickland that he has only ever managed to beat him with help from Prince Nana and former stablemate Brian Cage. Page voiced the desire to face Swerve without outside interference, prompting the latter to immediately challenge him to a Steel Cage match at All Out 2024.

All Elite CEO Tony Khan took to X/Twitter soon after, revealing that the bout had been made official for the upcoming pay-per-view, which will be staged in the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on September 7, 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Hangman Page will be able to exact a measure of revenge against Swerve Strickland inside the steel cage at All Out.

