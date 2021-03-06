Tony Khan officially confirms another AEW signing ahead of Revolution

As we prepare to witness two major AEW debuts at the upcoming Revolution PPV, Tony Khan has already added another promising talent to the AEW roster. The AEW President took to Twitter to confirm the signing of Shawn Dean.

"The Captain" has been regularly featured on AEW Dark, and it's great to see him being rewarded for his excellent work with an AEW contract.

Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you've done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it's my honor to officially welcome you aboard!

Shawn Dean reacted to the news with the following statement:

Wow....just Wow.....this has been a journey ...hard work... dedication...against all adversity I stayed the course and it has led to this....dreams work with hard work!!! @TonyKhan and MY entire @AEW family thank you ...thank you ....#Salute and ....#ImWithAEW

Shawn Dean's wrestling career and AEW record

Shawn Dean began wrestling in 2017 and made his first AEW appearance on a Dark episode in March 2020. The Captain has been involved in all kinds of matches on AEW Dark, but he is yet to pick up his first win in the company.

Dean has wrestled in 33 AEW matches and has been teaming up with Carlie Bravo over the past few weeks. Dean was a workhorse for AEW during the pandemic's peak, and his contributions often went unnoticed as he worked on AEW Dark.

Dean should ideally start picking up wins now that he has signed a full-time AEW deal. Shawn Dean's military background makes him an instant babyface, and he has done enough in the ring to rank amongst the promising prospects.

AEW is currently in a crucial phase as all the attention is on the promotion's next two signings. Tony Khan recently revealed on the Busted Open Radio podcast that the mystery signing is male and one of his all-time favorites.

Many big names - most of whom are legendary former WWE Superstars - are being speculated online, and Tony Khan's latest comments will make things even more interesting.

Amid all the hype around AEW's two scheduled debuts at Revolution, the company has quietly signed a very reliable performer in Shawn Dean.

