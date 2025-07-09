Tony Khan officially confirms two top stars' appearances for AEW All In 2025

All In Texas is set to be AEW's first stadium show in the United States. The event is shaping up to be one of the best shows the company has ever produced. The AEW President, Tony Khan, officially confirmed the appearances of two top stars for the company's flagship PPV.

Ad

The All-In card is stacked, including an AEW World Championship Texas Death Match between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley and a Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match for the AEW Unified Championship. The event will also feature the Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet matches.

During his appearance at the AEW All In: Texas Media Call, Tony Khan said that he expects the ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Thunder Rosa to be at the PPV. He said that he hopes to see them both compete at ROH Supercard of Honor and also in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Athena is scheduled to defend her ROH Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa at Supercard of Honor. It'll be interesting to see them both compete in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match.

Tony Khan quietly confirms that Jamie Hayter is injured

AEW's roster is filled with talented stars from all around the world in both the men's and women's divisions. One of those names is the former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. She was out with a long-term injury for a while and made her return towards the end of last year.

Ad

Hayter took part in some major feuds since returning, the most notable one being with Mercedes Moné. The two fought in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament, where she lost to The CEO. After that loss, the star was taken out by a debuting Thekla, and she has been away from AEW programming ever since.

During the All In Media Call, Tony Khan confirmed that Hayter is out due to an injury. He also stated that it's the reason why Queen Aminata has had to step up during her absence.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans are hoping that Jamie Hayter gets well soon and makes her return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!