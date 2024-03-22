Tony Khan officially gives Kazuchika Okada a brand new nickname

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has congratulated his recent signing, Kazuchika Okada, on his title win this past week on Dynamite by giving him a nickname.

Kazuchika Okada made his official AEW debut as a full-time member of the roster two weeks ago on Dynamite. Following his arrival, The Rainmaker shocked everyone by turning heel and joining The Young Bucks to form The New Elite. Okada was set to challenge Eddie Kingston for the Continental Championship this past Wednesday.

He won the title from Kingston, with the EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson celebrating backstage. Furthermore, the company president, Tony Khan, also seemed happy to be watching from the guerrilla position.

Meanwhile, TK took to the "X" social media platform to congratulate The Rainmaker on his Continental Title victory by giving him a brand new nickname, 'Ferrari of pro wrestling.'

"Congratulations to the new @AEW Continental Champion The Rainmaker @rainmakerXokada, the Ferrari of pro wrestling!"

Expand Tweet

WWE legend criticized Tony Khan for signing Kazuchika Okada with a huge amount

Recently, a report circulated saying AEW signed Kazuchika Okada at nearly $14 million for three years. While the reports may not be accurate, WWE legend Eric Bischoff blasted Tony Khan for signing Kazuchika Okada for a huge amount.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast recently, Bischoff stated the following:

"I know the Kool-Aid drinking, snaggletooth, hardcore fans are going to you know, rebel at what I am going to say, but it doesn't mean it's not right. Okada is, no one knows him. Outside of the hardest of hardcore wrestling fans, the Internet wrestling community, and those who worship the ground Dave Meltzer walks on, nobody knows who this guy is."

Meanwhile, Okada has started big with the AEW Continental title win right after his debut, and only time will tell what more TK has in store for The Rainmaker.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Kazuchika Okada could be a game-changer for AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion