Tony Khan officially grants major permission to AEW tag team

All Elite Wrestling recently shared a social media post about Tony Khan officially granting major permission to an AEW tag team.

The team in question is Gates of Agony, which consists of Toa Liona and Kaun. AEW shared a video in which Mogul Embassy's Prince Nana stood alongside the members of Gates of Agony and announced that Khan has officially permitted them to participate in New Japan Pro Wrestling's World Tag League, which is set to begin on November 20, 2023. Nana motivated the duo to step up and take what was theirs.

"And I have a huge announcement for the Gates of Agony. That's right. Prince Nana had a nice talk with Tony Khan. And it's happening, guys. It's finally happening. You, Kaun, and you, Toa are gonna be in the world tag League for New Japan. And this is your shot to step up to that plate, step up to the challenge, and take what's yours," Prince Nana said. [From 00:05 to 00:31]

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) are the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and won the titles recently from The Elite (Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks) on the November 1 edition of Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland set to face Hangman Adam Page at AEW Full Gear 2023

Hangman Page has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland. Page and Swerve collided at WrestleDream pay-per-view last month, and the Killshot came out victorious after a hard-fought, well-acclaimed match.

However, the contest could not settle their feud, and Swerve and Page kept interfering in each other's matches. Hangman cost Strickland a shot at the TNT Title by interfering in his bout against Bryan Danielson.

The 33-year-old retaliated by getting involved in The Elite's ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship defense and playing a part in their loss.

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page will now look to settle their feud at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear on November 18, 2023, in a Texas Death Match.

Who will walk out victorious in the Texas Death Match at Full Gear? Tell us in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.