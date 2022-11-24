Tony Khan officially signs 26-year-old star with full-time AEW contract

AEW star Zack Clayton has revealed that he is officially All Elite, having signed a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion.

Clayton has been a regular face on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation since the "pandemic era" of AEW. Still, it was only when the company began its regular touring schedule again that the 26-year-old began receiving more bookings.

So far in 2022, Zack has faced popular AEW stars such as various members of The Dark Order, current tag team champions The Acclaimed, and high-flying sensation Dante Martin.

Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Zack Clayton confirmed that he has signed an official full-time contract with AEW and is looking forward to what he can achieve with Tony Khan as his boss:

"Signing a full-time deal is something I’m very excited about. It has been coming I feel for quite some time…I’ve had conversations with them for quite some time. I figured it was coming when I was put on the road every week for about a month or two straight." [H/T Fightful]

Clayton also noted that he will continue to appear on the hit reality show "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," a show he has been a recurring cast member of since 2019 thanks to his engagement to long-time "Jersey Shore" star Jennifer "JWoww" Farley.

"That’s something I spoke to them about during negotiations for a contract. They were more than happy to fulfill that request because that was something I was doing previously. They have allowed me to do that and other things I do right now, which is great," Clayton added. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan has already given Zack Clayton a title shot in AEW

Given the number of championships Tony Khan currently has in both of his companies at the time of writing, it's no surprise that some lesser-known faces have earned title shots in AEW despite not being big names on the roster.

However, given Zack Clayton's reputation from his time on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the AEW president took advantage of Zack's mainstream appeal and booked him in a title match in his very first televised appearance.

Clayton faced HOOK for the FTW Championship on the August 19 edition of Rampage after calling the champion out on the previous week's show. However, the match didn't go according to plan for the reality star, as HOOK defeated him in less than 15 seconds.

Do you think Tony Khan will give Zack Clayton any more title opportunities? Let us know in the comments section down below!

