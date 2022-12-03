Tony Khan officially signs 33-year-old former released WWE Superstar

Tony Khan has officially signed former WWE Superstar Juice Robinson. The 33-year-old previously made his debut for AEW against Jon Moxley.

On this week's episode of Rampage, Robinson made another appearance as he challenged Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship at Final Battle.

Shortly afterward, Excalibur officially announced in the commentary that Robinson has signed with Tony Khan's promotion ahead of his ROH World TV Championship match.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

Former 3X IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson is issuing a challenge to



is on TNT! "You may be the king of TV now... Kings get dethroned"Former 3X IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson is issuing a challenge to @SamoaJoe #AEWRampage is on TNT! "You may be the king of TV now... Kings get dethroned"Former 3X IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson is issuing a challenge to @SamoaJoe!#AEWRampage is on TNT! https://t.co/So3ou5xfXe

Joe captured the ROH World TV Championship on an episode of Dynamite by beating Minoru Suzuki. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against numerous AEW stars.

His first defense was against Trent, followed by wins over Jay Lethal, Josh Woods, and Brian Cage, with whom he feuded for weeks.

At Full Gear 2022, the 43-year-old star became a double champion by winning the TNT Championship in a three-way match involving Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite Excalibur tonight said that Juice Robinson has officially signed with AEW. Excalibur tonight said that Juice Robinson has officially signed with AEW.#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/VSnQHks4Xg

Meanwhile, Joe's challenger, Robinson, joined the Bullet Club upon his return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year. He then captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match that involved Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Unfortunately, Robinson was forced to vacate the title due to health complications from appendicitis, and Ospreay captured the title.

Are you happy with Tony Khan signing Juice Robinson to AEW? Sound off in the comment section

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes