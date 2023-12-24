Tony Khan officially signs 44-year-old star to AEW

A 44-year-old NJPW veteran has officially signed a full-time contract with AEW after competing in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor for several months.

The name in question is Katsuyori Shibata. He has held the ROH Pure Championship in the past, besides being a prominent competitor in the promotion. After months of speculation, the Japanese sensation has finally inked a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

The CEO and President of AEW, Tony Khan, recently took to Twitter/X to announce Shibata's signing. He also thanked New Japan Pro-Wrestling for facilitating the deal:

"It's official: @K_Shibata2022 is ALL ELITE! Welcome to @AEW for one of the greatest fighters + champions ever in wrestling, legend Katsuyori Shibata! Thank you @njpwglobal for making it possible!" tweeted Khan.

You can view Khan's post below:

Expand Tweet

The newly signed star praised Tony Khan and AEW

The AEW President couldn't be happier after signing Katsuyori Shibata to his promotion, as he reportedly worked hard to secure his services. Meanwhile, Shibata had some great things to say about Khan in a letter addressing his arrival in the company.

"Dear Tony Khan, today, I have signed the contract with AEW under a permission from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In the past year, I worked for AEW/ROH and I learned how wonderful the AEW is. This is the best environment where wrestlers can focus only on fighting in the ring. And the love for professional wrestling is overflowing from Tony and all the people who work for him. I want to make AEW’s ring the last end point of The Wrestler’s career. I dedicate my wrestler life to Tony Khan and AEW. Thank you," wrote Katsuyori Shibata.

Fans would now want to witness the Japanese star compete against some of the best and most talented performers in AEW. It will be interesting to see how Khan will book Shibata in the coming months.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here