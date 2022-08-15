Tony Khan has reportedly signed released WWE Superstar in AEW

Tony Khan has officially signed Ari Daivari on a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Formerly known as Ariya Daivari in WWE, the 33-year old has been featured on AEW for the last few weeks. Daivari is a seasoned veteran of 16 years, having wrestled in almost every notable promotion out there.

Ari was associated with WWE for nearly six years during 2016-2022, both as a wrestler and a producer. He was an integral part of the WWE 205 Live brand. After a brief producer stint, Daivari was released by the Stamford-based promotion in June 2022.

Tony Khan was familiar with Daivari's work, given the latter's appearances on AEW Dark last year. Mr. Khan once again welcomed Daivari to the roster, this time as the leader of the Trustbusters group.

Per Fightful Select, it has been officially confirmed that Ari Daivari has officially signed with Tony Khan's promotion:

"Daivari has signed an agreement with AEW. He's been leading the Trustbusters group of Slim J, Parker Boudreaux and Sonny Kiss for the last month and made their way onto Rampage this past week."

The report also threw light on Daivari's caliber as a producer for AEW:

"In addition, we were told that he produced the positively received Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunderstorm matches as well, creating some versatility for his role. Daivari and Slim J appeared on ROH Death Before Dishonor as well."

Ari Daivari claims to be richer than Tony Khan

The 33-year old returned to AEW with a victory over Caleb Konley on the June 26 episode of AEW Dark. In a recent vignette, Daivari presented himself as a man of refined taste and deep wallets.

Speaking to Tony Schiavone after the match, the former WWE Cruiserweight bragged about the substantial rise in his trust fund. He went as far as to claim that he was richer than the AEW boss himself:

"Mr. Schiavone, I have some fantastic news. After the Fourth of July, my trust officially kicked in, making me the richest man in all of professional wrestling, even more so than Mr. Tony Khan back there. I’m gonna be scouting the wrestling world to see who wants to come join me," said Daivari.

Ari Daivari has already factored himself in as a substantial find for AEW. Leading the Trustbusters, he will be teaming up with Parker Boudreaux and Slim J in the upcoming AEW Trios Championship tournament.

It will be interesting to see what Mr. Khan has in store for the talented performer ahead.

