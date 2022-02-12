Tony Khan officially signs Booker T's student to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has added another talent to his roster. This time it's female competitor A.Q.A, formerly known as Zayda Ramier in NXT and student of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

A.Q.A was called in to compete on the February 9th edition of AEW Dynamite as a challenger for Jade Cargill's TBS championship. The high flying A.Q.A was hoping to become the first wrestler to beat the undefeated Cargill on AEW television.

Despite putting on a good display, including hitting her signature Shooting Star Press finishing move, A.Q.A became number 27 in Cargill's 27-0 record in AEW. Howerver, the former NXT star's performance impressed Tony Khan so much that she's been announced as the latest member of the AEW roster.

A.Q.A's addition marks the first female signing to AEW in 2022. She joins other new signees Jake Atlas, Brody King and Danhausen.

Tony Khan was full of surprises on AEW Dynamite

A.Q.A was one of three performers to debut for AEW on the February 9th edition of Dynamite.

While the young wrestler's appearance was announced in advance, the arrival of NJPW's Jay White was definitely not. The Switchblade appeared in a backstage segment in which he aided Adam Cole and the Young Bucks in attacking Roppongi Vice.

Straight after that, fans were treated to the debut that had been hyped all week. This time it was former NXT Champion Keith Lee, who entered to rapturous applause. The Limitless One made light work of Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at next month's Revolution PPV.

Lee's signing was made official immediately following his win over Kassidy. The former NXT standout will be one of a number of competitors hoping to climb the ladder and win themselves a TNT Championship shot.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Keith Lee will win the Face of the Revolution ladder match? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell