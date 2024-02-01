Tony Khan officially unveils new AEW rankings, surprising names in the top 5

The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, has revealed the official rankings for the wrestlers as of the beginning of February 2024, and there are some surprising names in the top five as well.

During the inception of All Elite Wrestling back in 2019, the company introduced a ranking system to determine a viable challenger for the available titles. However, it was abolished when many began questioning its relevancy. Nonetheless, Tony Khan brought it back recently at the fans' request.

Meanwhile, the rankings after the end of January 2024 are out, and while there are some expected names, some unexpected names also made the top five. The men's singles rankings include the likes of Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, and, surprisingly enough, Roderick Strong.

Regarding the tag team rankings, Sting and Darby Allin are currently on top, while John Silver and Alex Reynolds surprisingly made it to the top five. Moreover, the women's rankings had Deonna Purazzo and Thunder Rosa in the top two, and the trios' rankings featured Bullet Club Gold at the top, while The Hardys and Mark Briscoe are surprisingly on No.2.

Tony Khan made some matches official as per the current AEW rankings

The top two in the rankings, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page, competed in their respective matches on Dynamite this week. The two are set to square off next week on Dynamite for an opportunity to challenge the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, as made official by Tony Khan.

Furthermore, Sting and Darby Allin, who are at the top of the tag team rankings, are slated to challenge the current AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the title next week on Dynamite.

Overall, the rankings system has made things more interesting and sports-based, and only time will tell how the equation plays out in the coming weeks.

How do you feel about the rankings system being brought back by Tony Khan? Sound of in the comments section below.

