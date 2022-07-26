Tony Khan on if WWE officials Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would be open to work with AEW

AEW founder and owner Tony Khan has expressed his concerns about how open Triple H and Stephanie McMahon would be to working with his company.

Vince McMahon recently retired as the CEO of the Stamford-based promotion. Following his announcement on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named co-CEO's of the company. Triple H, who recently announced his return as the head of talent relations, is now the head of WWE's creative.

Speaking recently to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Tony Khan opined that he is open to working with any promotion in the world:

"I'm not sure if that's the case, but I would certainly be open to talk with pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right," said Khan. "We've worked with, I would say, in terms of securing footage or providing talent with probably a dozen companies around the world, including Ring of Honor before I was the owner, when they were owned by Sinclair. I'd like to think that was positively received by them and we did things to help them out when they were in tough times and I think that goodwill helped us in the sale process." (H/T - Fightful)

AEW owner Tony Khan expresses how big a fan he is of pro-wrestling

TK recently elaborated on why he wants to work in collaboration with wrestling promotions around the world.

In the same interview, the 39-year-old said that his love for pro-wrestling as a sport sparks his desire to collaborate.

"I'm a big fan of pro wrestling all over the place, not just AEW and not just Ring of Honor," said Khan. "We work with New Japan Pro Wrestling and a lot of other great companies all over the world. We'll see what's to be held for the future of the pro wrestling business, but I'm glad AEW and Ring of Honor are a huge part of it." (H/T - Fightful)

AEW, which was founded in 2019, is currently the only true competitor for WWE. Do you think they can overshadow the Stamford-based promotion anytime in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

