Tony Khan opens up on having AEW shows abroad; Hints at possible home for the promotion in UK

AEW's popularity has been increasing consistently and Tony Khan is planning to present shows outside of the US in the coming future.

During the All Out media call, Tony Khan was questioned if he had shows on the horizon that could take place abroad. The AEW boss answered in the affirmative, even stating that he would like to see his football club Fulham's home stadium host the show.

"I am planning to expand into doing some international work next year. I think it would make a lot of sense as I mentioned last weekend. I don't want to put an exact timetable on it but it would make a lot of sense for AEW to come to Craven Cottage and for Craven Cottage to be a home to AEW wrestling in the UK. I am very confident we will be coming out west next year," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan hopes to come back to Las Vegas

The first ever AEW show, Double or Nothing 2019 was a smashing hit and it emanated from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tony Khan hopes to return to "where it all began" for AEW in the future.

"I would like for Double or Nothing to return to where it all began for AEW to Las Vegas and I think we are going to do that hopefully and obviously we all know that in 2020 and 2021 plans can change and things are out of our control but that is the goal and come out to Vegas and then hopefully do some other shows out west, I think it would be great," Tony Khan said.

Double or Nothing set things in motion for AEW as it posted record-breaking pay-per-view buys. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that it was the highest selling non-WWE and non-WCW pro-wrestling pay-per-view in history, with 98,000-113,000 buys. The arena sold out within 4 minutes of tickets going live as almost all 11,000 seats were booked.

