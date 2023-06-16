Tony Khan paid for former WWE Superstar's flight so he could wrestle at major event

In a heartwarming gesture of support, Tony Khan paid for former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard's (fka Erick Rowan) flight so that he could participate in AEW Revolution in 2022.

At AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Redbeard and Death Triangle faced The House of Black in the pre-show final match. Despite Redbeard's strength, Malakai Black's tactics led to their defeat. Malakai used black mist on him, enabling his team to execute devastating moves and secure the win.

During an interview with Joseph Galizia of Wrestling Headlines while promoting the Netflix series, "I Think You Should Leave," Erick Redbeard revealed that he heard about the opportunity just a few days before he was scheduled to appear on live Rampage.

The former WWE Superstar said that All Elite President Tony Khan paid for his travel so he could still make The Big Event.

"I heard about it like a few days before I came up for the, I think it was a live Rampage, and they gave me the gist. I said to Tony, I was like, 'Hey, I'm not wanting to cancel things. I was gonna go to the Big Event on Saturday.' He was kind enough to pay for the flight back out there and back," Redbeard said.

However, Tony Khan offered to cover the expenses for his travel to ensure that Redbeard could still make it to both events:

"So like, I was like, I can't say no to this. This guy is paying money for me to still make my money. So yeah. But yeah, it was, it was last minute. But like, you know, like guys like Aleister, and Buddy and you know Neville/PAC. I love those guys. So any chance to get in the ring with 'em, I'm all for it." [H/T - Wrestling News]

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard first appeared for AEW at Brodie Lee's memorial show

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard made his debut for AEW on December 30, 2020, at the memorial show for his close friend Brodie Lee.

The special episode of Dynamite, titled "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life," honored the late wrestler who had recently passed away.

During the show, Redbeard came to the rescue of The Dark Order, who were attacked by Wardlow. He then held up a sign with a heartfelt message dedicated to Brodie Lee.

This emotional moment touched the hearts of everyone involved, with tears flowing from the performers, including the former WWE Superstar, in the ring.

