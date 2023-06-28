Tony Khan should pay "hundred thousand dollar bonus" for a specific CM Punk match in AEW, says WWE veteran

CM Punk's return to AEW Collision made a lot of headlines as the Straight Edge Superstar laid out many things that he wanted to get off his chest in the opening promo of Collision.

Punk's shot at The Elite got many people talking, as this was the main reason for Punk's nine-month-long absence from AEW Television. Things are nowhere near good between the two sides as CM Punk and The Elite were placed on opposite sides of the arena at the Forbidden Door PPV.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked on the BustedOpen247 podcast about how this real-life drama can turn into a successful storyline if Tony Khan capitalizes on the feud between CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page.

"But that's the truth, we always come on this show and talk about how can they not put their differences aside because it's best for business. Yes, best for business is this terminology we use, but at the end of the day it's going to be only best for Tony Khan's bottom line."

Bully further added:

"Now unless Tony turns around to Thunder and Brit and Punk and Hangman and goes, Hey guys! You each get a hundered thousand dollars bonus for this match because I know this match is going to generate this amount of money and I'm going to kick it back to you as a bonus to go along with your downside. Now these talents have a real motivational reason as to why they want to put their disdain, hatred, dislike in the back seat for the other because they can make more money and that's it," said Bully Ray. [30:08 - 31:08]

"Whether they love you or whether they hate you, they have some kind of an emotional response to you."

Bully Ray compares CM Punk-The Elite drama to a real-life incident

The heat between CM Punk and The Elite has not settled down as more and more rumors come out after every AEW Show. This drama between the two has been compared to a real-life incident between Taz and Sabu by Bully Ray.

According to Bully Ray, during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the two had segments after this incident. However, their real-life heat eventually turned into a storyline thanks to Paul Heyman.

"I remember the night that Taz was standing in the middle of the ring, the lights went off in the ECW Arena, the lights came back on, and there was Sabu standing there, finger in the air," he said. "Taz wanted to rip Sabu's head off of his shoulders and spit down his neck. For a 100% straight-up shoot."

While It's unclear if CM Punk and The Elite can work together to put their differences aside and turn their real-life heat into a storyline. This feud would be must-see television for AEW.

