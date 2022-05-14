Tony Khan picks the greatest World Champion in AEW's history so far

Among the slew of AEW World Champions that have come and gone, Tony Khan has named his choice as the greatest among them so far.

So far, there have been four bearers of the World Championship title. Each one of them has had to fight tooth and nail to earn their belt. The current wrestler in possession of the gold is Hangman Adam Page, who took down Kenny Omega at the culmination of a long feud last year.

Speaking in a recent episode of Barstool Rasslin', Tony Khan recently shared his opinion on why he believes Page is the the best World Champion in AEW's history.

“I believe the top prize in all of pro wrestling, against the greatest champion we’ve had, Hangman Page, the guy who knocked off Kenny Omega, he’s come in and he’s had, in my opinion, the best championship reign of anybody.” (H/T: wrestlepurists)

Hangman Adam Page has held the world title for more than 160 days as of now. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if someone else can win the gold from him in the near future.

Hangman Page will be facing CM Punk at AEW Double or Nothing

At Double or Nothing, CM Punk will be squaring off against the reigning All Elite World Champion for the gold.

The feud between Punk and Hangman has been heating up lately. On the last episode of Dynamite, the Second City Saint took down Dark Order member John Silver. What was interesting, though, was that Punk used Hangman's finisher (Buckshot Lariat) to land the final blow and win the match.

As of now. the feud has seemingly escalated into a full-blown rivalry. Only time will tell if the former WWE Champion will prevail over Hangman, or if the reigning Champion will be able to retain his title.

Who do you think is going to win among the two at AEW Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments below!

