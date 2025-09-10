"Tony Khan, please bring her back" - Fans erupt after former AEW star makes a huge announcement

Tony Khan has been known to bring in talented individuals from around the world to AEW. A former AEW star who had been on a hiatus for nearly two years recently showed interest in returning to the ring. The star is none other than Bunny who debuted in 2019 along with Butcher and Blade.The trio had a great debut year but just couldn't keep up with the momentum. In 2023, Bunny suffered a serious injury in her orbital bone which led to her hiatus from wrestling. After being away for nearly two years, she recently showed interest in coming back to the ring. The 38-year old star even claimed that she had started training again.She shared a video on her Instagram where she showed her interest in returning to the ring. She hasn't wrestled a singles match in nearly two years. The video garnered a lot of different reactions from fans. They were excited to hear the announcement and were rooting for her to get a contract from a major promotion like NXT, TNA or All Elite Wrestling.&quot;@TonyKhan; Please bring her back&quot; a fan wrote.Kevin @Y2k87_LINK@WrestlingCovers @TonyKhan Please bring her backCheck out other fan reactions below:InfraDalek2.0 @InfraDalek2LINK@WrestlingCovers Would ❤️ to see her back in TNA or make a fresh start in NXT!!!!Bishop ♠️ @dlion346LINK@WrestlingCovers We need her violence back on TV @TonyKhanLee @TheregoeskittyLINK@WrestlingCovers if she comes back from the dead in TNA my eyes would spring a leakManny 🇺🇸🇵🇷 @HectorC777LINK@WrestlingCovers I generally feel bad for her cause I’m sure she thought her AEW run would be better than it was. I would love to see her and Rosemary together on TNA TV again.Ex- AEW star Bunny talks about joining NXTBunny is a very talented individual with a lot of potential. However, the lengthy hiatus she had to take due to injury really put a hold on her career. Despite this, fans have been continuously rooting for her ever since her announcement.During an interaction last year, she was asked by a fan if she would like to join WWE one day. To this she replied with 'never say never' showing her interest in a potential WWE run. &quot;Never say never. I’m happy away for now.&quot; she wroteIt will be interesting to see where Bunny goes if she decides to return to wrestling. Many fans have been rooting to see her again in AEW.